Ray Davis: Scores in blowout win

Davis carried seven times for 22 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for one yard in Monday's 47-10 win over Jacksonville.

The fourth-round rookie scored his first NFL touchdown in the lopsided win. Davis continues to share backup duties behind star running back James Cook with veteran Ty Johnson, but either could have the opportunity to solidify himself in the No. 2 role as the season progresses. The job would offer huge upside if Cook were to be sidelined at any point, and Davis looks to be the more appealing back to stash in fantasy leagues over Johnson due to his short-yardage usage. Davis scored on a nice three-yard effort to cap the scoring Monday and has a bowling ball of a frame at 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds.