Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Renardo Green headshot

Renardo Green Injury: Day-to-day with ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Green is considered day-to-day after sustaining an ankle injury in Sunday night's win over the Cowboys, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 2024 second-round pick out of Florida State played 44 total snaps (43 defensive and one on special teams) and recorded three total tackles along with one forced fumble before exiting Sunday night's win with an ankle injury. However, Wagoner's report Monday suggests that Green avoided a serious injury. San Francisco has a Week 9 bye, giving Green until Nov. 10 to recover before the 49ers' next game against the Buccaneers.

Renardo Green
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News