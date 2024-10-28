Renardo Green Injury: Day-to-day with ankle issue

Green is considered day-to-day after sustaining an ankle injury in Sunday night's win over the Cowboys, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 2024 second-round pick out of Florida State played 44 total snaps (43 defensive and one on special teams) and recorded three total tackles along with one forced fumble before exiting Sunday night's win with an ankle injury. However, Wagoner's report Monday suggests that Green avoided a serious injury. San Francisco has a Week 9 bye, giving Green until Nov. 10 to recover before the 49ers' next game against the Buccaneers.