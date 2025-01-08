Renardo Green Injury: Gets seven starts in rookie season

Green (groin) finished the 2024 regular season with 61 tackles (41 solo), 13 pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble across 17 games.

The rookie second-round pick out of Florida State mainly contributed on special teams over the first five games of the regular season. Green earned a larger role on the first-team defense as the season progressed, playing. at least 40 defensive snaps in 11 of the last 12 games of the regular season. Thanks to the extra playing time, Green was able to break San Francisco's rookie record for pass defenses in a season, surpassing safety Eric Reid's 11 from 2013, per Ali Thanawalla of Yahoo Sports. Green will be an integral part of a young 49ers secondary for the 2025 campaign alongside Ji'Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha and Deommodore Lenoir.