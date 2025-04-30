Rhamondre Stevenson News: Added competition for carries

Stevenson will have added competition for backfield touches following the Patriots' selection of TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Chad Graff and Lauren Smith of The Athletic report.

Per Graff, in the wake of the draft, Stevenson, Henderson and Antonio Gibson are poised to lead the team's RB corps this coming season, with Terrell Jennings and reported UDFA signing Lan Larison in the depth mix. Stevenson is coming off a 2024 season in which he recorded 207 carries for 801 yards and seven TDs to go along with 33 catches (on 41 targets) for 168 yards and another score in 15 games. Ball security was an issue for Stevenson in that span, however, with the 2021 fourth-rounder racking up seven fumbles after recording just one (in 12 contests) in 2023. That's an issue Stevenson will no doubt focus on improving, but in any case, the addition of the dynamic Henderson seems destined to cut into his workload this season. A committee approach featuring the bruising Stevenson and the speedy Henderson, with Gibson also sprinkled in appears the most likely outcome, a looming scenario which is on track to impact Stevenson's volume in 2025.