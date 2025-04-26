Ricky White News: Seahawks add punt-blocking wideout

The Seahawks selected White in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 238th overall.

White (6-foot-1, 184 pounds) tanked his draft stock with a disappointing showing at the NFL Combine, where he logged a 4.61-second 40-yardh dash. It was a letdown because White was a dominant wideout at UNLV, where since 2023 he produced 167 receptions for 2,524 yards and 19 touchdowns on 264 targets (63.3 percent catch rate, 9.6) and matched the production of New England third-round pick Kyle Williams when the two were both on the UNLV roster. Similarly intriguing is the fact that White initially played for Michigan State, and during his true freshman year White torched Michigan for eight catches, 196 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets before bizarrely only playing two more games for Michigan State and transferring to UNLV. White's pass-catching abilities might not translate to the NFL but he should at the very least stick around on special teams, because White is an uncanny punt blocker after knocking down four in 2024.