Riley Patterson News: Joins Falcons practice squad
Patterson signed with Atlanta's practice squad Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Patterson offers the Falcons insurance ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers after kicker Younghoe Koo popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hip injury that limited Koo's practice participation. Atlanta released safety Dane Cruikshank from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Patterson would be elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game if Koo is unable to play.
Riley Patterson
Free Agent
