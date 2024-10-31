Riley Patterson News: Signed to active roster

The Jets signed Patterson to their 53-man roster Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

With Greg Zuerlein (knee) landing on injured reserve Wednesday and thus set to miss at least four games, the Jets had added Patterson and Spencer Shrader to their practice squad. The Jets have decided to give Patterson the first chance to replace Zuerlein as their kicker, beginning with Thursday's game against the Texans. Patterson has previously made 39 appearances at the NFL level over the last three seasons, converting 88.1 percent of his field-goal tries across stops with the Lions, Jaguars and Browns.