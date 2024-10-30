Robert Spillane Injury: Held out of Wednesday's practice

Spillane (knee) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Spillane logged a team-leading 12 tackles (six solo) during the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Chiefs. However, it appears he may have picked up a knee injury in the process, which was severe enough for him to sit out of Wednesday's practice. Spillane will have two more chances this week to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Spillane has logged 79 combined tackles through the first eight games of the regular season, which leads the Raiders and is tied with Budda Baker for fourth-most in the league.