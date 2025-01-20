Robert Spillane News: Notches another productive campaign

Spillane tallied 158 total tackles (91 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and seven passes defended, with two interceptions, across 17 games in 2024.

Spillane has been one of the NFL's most productive inside linebackers over the last two years, recording the fourth-most total tackles (306) in the league along with 11 passes defended, including five interceptions, during that span. He's now led the Raiders' defense in tackles each of the last two seasons while also ranking second in tackles for loss and fourth in passes defended in 2024. The 29-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is likely to demand a high salary for 2025, having established himself as one of the league's top tacklers.