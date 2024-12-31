Roman Wilson Injury: Full-go in return to practice

Wilson (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Tuesday after being designated to return from IR, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson has been on injured reserve since Oct. 28, but he practiced without restrictions after being designated to return Tuesday. The rookie wideout could return to action in Week 18 or at some point in the postseason, though Pittsburgh would first need to activate him to the 53-man roster. The Steelers have a relatively healthy receiving corps at the moment, so they're likely in no rush to make a decision on Wilson.