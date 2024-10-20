Roman Wilson Injury: Likely to sit out Sunday

Wilson (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, isn't expected to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson was inactive for the Steelers' first five games of the season before making his NFL debut in last Sunday's win over the Raiders. He played just five snaps in the victory and may have sustained a hamstring injury at some point during Week 7 prep. He didn't appear on the Steelers' initial injury report released Wednesday, then was listed as a limited participant in practices Thursday and Friday due to the hamstring issue. Official word on Wilson's Week 7 status will arrive when Pittsburgh posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.