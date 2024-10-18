Roman Wilson Injury: Questionable for Week 7

Wilson (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson made his NFL debut in the Steelers' Week 6 win over the Raiders, playing just five of the team's 67 offensive snaps and failing to record a stat. The Michigan product then popped up on Pittsburgh's injury report as a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday due to a hamstring issue, putting his Week 7 availability in jeopardy. If Wilson can't play through his hamstring injury Sunday night, expect Scotty Miller to see increased snaps in the Steelers' wide-receiver corps.