Roman Wilson Injury: Sent to injured reserve

The Steelers placed Wilson (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The third-round rookie's 2024 has been marred by injuries, and he'll now miss at least the next four games. Wilson will first be eligible to return Week 13 against the Bengals. After missing a bunch of time over the summer and the first few weeks of the regular season with an ankle injury, Wilson made his NFL debut Week 6 and is injured again. The Steelers will continue to roll with George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin as their top three wideouts.