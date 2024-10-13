Fantasy Football
Roman Wilson News: Making season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Wilson is active Sunday against the Raiders, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wilson, who missed the majority of training camp and the early part of this season with an ankle injury, has been working his way back into the mix in practice over the last few weeks. Now that he's set to make his regular-season debut, the 2024 third-rounder will look to carve out a steady role in a Pittsburgh WR corps that's been seeking quality depth behind top option George Pickens, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

