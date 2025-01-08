Romeo Doubs Injury: Back at practice Wednesday

Doubs (illness) was present at Wednesday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Doubs was tacked on to the Packers' Week 18 injury Saturday as questionable due to an illness and eventually was sidelined Sunday against the Bears. Coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic afterward that Doubs was "in no shape" to play in the regular-season finale due to a "bug," but with the benefit of three days to rest and recover, the wide receiver appears to be mostly past the ailment. Wednesday's report will unveil how much work Doubs was able to handle.