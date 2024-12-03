Romeo Doubs Injury: Remains limited in practice

Doubs (concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

After sitting out the Packers' Thanksgiving Day win over the Dolphins, Doubs has kicked off Week 14 prep with a pair of limited practices. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Tuesday that Doubs is still following the five-step concussion protocol. The wideout may need to put in a full practice Wednesday and gain clearance from an independent neurologist to have a shot at playing Thursday in Detroit.