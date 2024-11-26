Romeo Doubs Injury: Sits out practice Tuesday

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Doubs (concussion) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Doubs remains in NFL's five-step concussion protocol and hasn't seemingly taken any steps forward in his recovery from the brain injury he sustained in Sunday's 38-10 win over the 49ers. With just one more practice this week to prove his health before the Packers host the Dolphins on Thursday, Doubs looks to be trending toward missing his second game of the season. The wideout previously sat out a Week 5 win over the Rams due to a team-imposed suspension.