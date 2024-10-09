Romeo Doubs News: Avoids injury report

Doubs (suspension) wasn't listed on the Packers' first Week 6 practice report Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out this past Sunday's win at the Rams due to a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, Doubs met with Green Bay brass and had the ban lifted by the team Monday. He then rejoined his teammates on the practice field Wednesday without limitations, setting him up to be available Sunday against the Cardinals. With Christian Watson returning to practice as a limited participant Wednesday, there seems to be a slight chance the Packers will have their full allotment of wide receivers available Week 6, but a high-ankle sprain typically results in a multi-game absence, and he's logged just one missed game so far.