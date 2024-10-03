Romeo Doubs News: Away Thursday for personal matter

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Doubs didn't practice Thursday due to a "personal reason," Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

LaFleur said that while he hopes Doubs will be back with the team for their final practice of the week Friday, the coach acknowledged that the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Rams is uncertain for the moment. If Doubs rejoins the Packers and suits up Sunday, he could be in store for a slight uptick in snaps with fellow wideout Christian Watson (ankle) trending toward sitting out against the Rams. After Watson was limited to just nine snaps in this past Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Vikings due to the injury, Doubs drew a season-high eight targets, finishing the day with four catches for 39 yards.