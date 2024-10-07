Romeo Doubs News: Expected to practice Wednesday

Doubs (suspension) plans to practice Wednesday after a meeting with the Packers on Monday "went well," Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Doubs was suspended for Green Bay's Week 5 win over the Rams for conduct detrimental to the team. The wide receiver was reportedly frustrated with his lack of targets. If he and the team have hashed out their differences, Doubs could be back in the mix against the Cardinals in Week 6. Prior to the suspension, Doubs had been filling a starting role in Green Bay's young receiving corps.