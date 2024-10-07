Romeo Doubs News: Has suspension lifted

Doubs' suspension was lifted by the Packers on Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Doubs missed practice last Thursday and Friday due to a personal matter, and after the team listed him as doubtful to play Sunday at the Rams on its final Week 5 injury report, he was suspended for that contest Saturday. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Doubs met with members of the Packers organization Monday, which went well. Coach Matt LaFleur later told Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site, "I'm not gonna get into the specifics, but I think it was productive, and we look forward to getting him back on Wednesday." Doubs is in line to rejoin his teammates at Wednesday's practice as the Packers prepare for a second straight game without wide receiver Christian Watson, who is tending to a high-ankle sprain.