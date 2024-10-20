Romeo Doubs News: Leading receiver in Week 7 win

Doubs caught eight of 10 targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Texans.

Doubs has produced two strong performances since being suspended for a game by the Packers, scoring two touchdowns in Week 6 against the Cardinals before leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards in the win over Houston. No teammate had more than six targets or 48 receiving yards in Sunday's win, though Doubs wasn't on the receiving end of any of Jordan Love's three touchdown passes. Doubs will look to keep building momentum in Week 8 against the Jaguars.