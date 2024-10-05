Romeo Doubs News: Suspended for Week 5

The Packers have suspended Doubs for Week 5 due to conduct detrimental to the team, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Doubs did not make the trip to Los Angeles, but this added bit of news is eye opening considering the team will likely be without Christian Watson (ankle) for at minimum this week, if not longer. Doubs reportedly had expressed frustration in his role within the offense despite being tied for the third-most targets and playing 38 more snaps than any Packers wide receiver. General manager Brian Gutekunst suggested following the Week 5 suspension the team is confident that it will be able "to move forward in a positive manner," but it remains to be seen if that sentiment will be shared with Doubs. Expect Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton to each have substantial roles in the absence of Doubs.