Romeo Doubs News: Two TDs in return from suspension

Doubs caught three of four targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Cardinals.

Doubs scored his first touchdown of the season on a 10-yard catch in the second quarter, then added a 20-yard touchdown catch in the third. Back in the Packers' good graces after being suspended by the team for the Week 5 win over the Rams, Doubs will look to build on this performance in a Week 7 home game against the Texans, for which Green Bay may not have depth option Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) in its receiving corps.