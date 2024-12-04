Ruke Orhorhoro Injury: Designated to return

Orhorhoro (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 2024 second-round pick from Clemson has been sidelined for the Falcons' last four games after sustaining an ankle injury in a Week 8 win over the Buccaneers. However, he returned to practice Wednesday, giving the team 21 days to activate him to the active roster before reverting to IR. If activated before Sunday's game, Orhorhoro has a chance to play in the Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.