Russell Wilson Injury: Remains limited in practice

Wilson (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Wilson would ramp up his activity level this week, doing more "live pocket" work during practice. Wilson may soon be ready to step in for Kyle Allen as the No. 2 quarterback, after serving as the emergency No. 3 for the first month of the season. Justin Fields' solid performance to date has him securely in the starting job for now, even though Tomlin has publicly been non-committal on a starter until Wilson is fully healthy.