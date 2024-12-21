Ryan Kelly Injury: Set to return Week 16
Kelly (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, and he doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Kelly was placed on IR on Nov. 5 and subsequently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He was designated to return Dec. 11 but wasn't activated ahead of last Sunday's loss to Denver; however, after beginning this week with a pair of full practices before getting a rest day Friday, it appears Kelly will be able to return to the field Sunday. If that does happen, he will likely start at center, moving Danny Pinter back to a reserve role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now