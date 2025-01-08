Ryan Miller News: Back to reserve role in Week 18

Miller logged eight snaps on offense and did not see a target during the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Miller had filled the No. 3 receiver role in Week 17 against the Panthers with Sterling Shepard sidelined due to hamstring and foot injuries, and he'd also recorded a key late fourth-quarter touchdown grab in a narrow Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. However, with Shepard back in uniform Sunday, Miller didn't have any offensive highlights, going without a catch for the first time since Week 14. The undrafted Furman product finished his second season with his first 12 NFL receptions, which he took for for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns, across 11 games. Miller is likely to remain in a deep reserve and special-teams role during the upcoming postseason.