Ryan Miller News: Three receptions in reserve role

Miller brought in three of five targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

The Furman product was in on 30 snaps (41 percent), logging the fourth-most plays from scrimmage in the Buccaneers' short-handed receiving corps. Miller has shown well with his limited opportunities across his two regular-season appearances this season, and the fact Mike Evans (hamstring) will remain out through the Week 11 bye and Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) is out for the rest of the regular season should continue affording the second-year wideout opportunity to remain on the 53- man roster.