Sam Darnold News: Notches sixth three-score game

Darnold completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 246 yards and three touchdowns while rushing five times for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.

Darnold lifted his team past Seattle late in the fourth quarter when he stepped up in the face of heavy pressure before rifling a bomb to Justin Jefferson for the game-deciding score. The late-blooming Darnold had already tossed two scores in the first half of Sunday's win, resulting the signal-caller's sixth game recording three or more total touchdowns this season. The 2018 first-round selection is now up to 3,776 passing yards and 32 touchdowns (11 interceptions) through 15 starts with Minnesota. Darnold remains a must-start fantasy asset heading into next Sunday's home tilt against the Packers.