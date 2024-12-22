Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Darnold headshot

Sam Darnold News: Notches sixth three-score game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Darnold completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 246 yards and three touchdowns while rushing five times for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.

Darnold lifted his team past Seattle late in the fourth quarter when he stepped up in the face of heavy pressure before rifling a bomb to Justin Jefferson for the game-deciding score. The late-blooming Darnold had already tossed two scores in the first half of Sunday's win, resulting the signal-caller's sixth game recording three or more total touchdowns this season. The 2018 first-round selection is now up to 3,776 passing yards and 32 touchdowns (11 interceptions) through 15 starts with Minnesota. Darnold remains a must-start fantasy asset heading into next Sunday's home tilt against the Packers.

Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now