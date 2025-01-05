Fantasy Football
Sam LaPorta News: Seven catches in Week 18 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

LaPorta caught all seven of his targets for 63 yards caught six of seven targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 31-9 win over the Vikings.

LaPorta tied his season high in catches, though he failed to score after producing four touchdowns in the previous five games. The second-year tight end rebounded from a slow start to finish the regular season with 60 catches for 726 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 targets. Those numbers are all down significantly from LaPorta's 86-catch, 10-touchdown rookie regular season, but all will be forgiven if LaPorta steps up in the postseason. The top-seeded Lions will open the playoffs with a bye before hosting a game in the NFC divisional round.

