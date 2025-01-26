Fantasy Football
Saquon Barkley headshot

Saquon Barkley News: Three rushing TDs in NFCCG win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Barkley rushed 15 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns while catching one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Barkley broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run on Philadelphia's first offensive play, providing an emphatic counter to Washington's 18-play opening drive, which resulted in a field goal. His next carry also went for a touchdown, as Barkley capped the second Eagles drive with a four-yard score after the passing game got them close. He was tripped up at the 1-yard line after a 22-yard run in the third quarter on a drive that was capped by Jalen Hurts' third rushing touchdown of the game, but Barkley got a third rushing score of his own on a four-yard run in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia tacked on a seventh rushing touchdown from rookie Will Shipley down the stretch after the game was well in hand. Barkley's dream first season in Philadelphia -- both in terms of personal and team accomplishments -- will culminate in a trip to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles
