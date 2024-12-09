Sean Tucker News: Efficient on three carries Sunday

Tucker rushed three times for 47 yards and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Tucker stepped into the No. 2 role once Bucky Irving exited the game with a back injury, and the second-year back responded with a game-long 34-yard run that showcased his electric speed. Tucker still saw action on only 11 snaps (18 percent) from scrimmage, but with Irving's status for Week 15 against the Chargers currently uncertain, the former could be headed toward a bigger role behind Rachaad White versus Los Angeles.