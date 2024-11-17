Fantasy Football
Sheldon Rankins Injury: Added to injury report with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Rankins is questionable to suit up Sunday night versus the Chargers due to an illness.

Rankins appears to have picked up an illness during the weekend, as he wasn't on the Bengals' injury report following the team's final practice Friday. The timing doesn't bode well for the defensive tackle's chance of suiting up Sunday, though it's not clear how under the weather Rankins is feeling. If he's unable to suit up against the Chargers, rookie McKinnley Jackson could see more than his usual allotment of defensive snaps.

Sheldon Rankins
Cincinnati Bengals
