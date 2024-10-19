Simi Fehoko Injury: Carries questionable desgination

Fehoko (shoulder/groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Cardinals.

Fehoko was a full participant in both Friday and Saturday's practice, so it's probably fair to assume the fourth-year wide receiver should be available for Monday. Fehoko's status bears some bit of consequence given Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Hayden Hurst (groin) are both doubtful, while wide receivers Ladd McConkey (hip), DJ Chark (groin) and Derius Davis (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. Fehoko did catch two passes for 44 yards last week in the absence of Johnston, and he could see more opportunities in this Los Angeles wide receiver room ravaged by injuries.