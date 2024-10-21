Simi Fehoko News: Suiting up Monday

Fehoko (shoulder/groin) is listed as active Monday at Arizona.

After opening Week 7 prep with a limited listing due to shoulder and groin injuries, Fehoko got back to full participation Friday and Saturday but still was listed as questionable for Monday's game. With his active status confirmed, he'll mix in at wide receiver for the Chargers along with Brenden Rice and Jalen Reagor behind Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey with Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Derius Davis (hamstring) sidelined. In five appearances this season, Fehoko has hauled in three of seven targets for 61 yards.