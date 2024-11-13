Spencer Brown Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Head coach Sean McDermott said Brown won't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports. Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Though Brown is sitting out practice to begin Week 11 prep, head McDermott said Wednesday that he's "hopeful" that the starting right tackle will be able to play Sunday versus the Chiefs, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. If Brown were to log a full practice Thursday or Friday, he would probably avoid an injury designation for Sunday.