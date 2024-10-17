Spencer Rattler Injury: Sidelined late by hip pointer

Rattler exited Thursday's 33-10 loss to the Broncos late in the fourth quarter due to a hip pointer, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

New Orleans' was missing several skill-position players and offensive linemen, but Rattler still turned in a very poor performance by averaging 4.9 yards per attempt while turning the ball over twice. He exited late in the blowout loss, though that decision seemed to come primarily out of precaution. Nevertheless, his practice status leading up to a Week 8 matchup against the Chargers will be worth monitoring, as Derek Carr (oblique) continues to nurse an injury of his own.