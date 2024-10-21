Spencer Rattler Injury: Will start Week 8 if Carr can't go

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Rattler (hip) will start Sunday's game against the Chargers if Derek Carr (oblique) remains sidelined, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Rattler was forced out of last Thursday's 33-10 loss to the Broncos late in the fourth quarter due to a hip pointer, but it doesn't sound like the injury is a real threat to keep him sidelined Week 8. Despite the rookie fifth-round pick's miserable performance versus Denver, in which he logged just 4.9 yards per attempt and lost two fumbles, Rattler seems slated to retain a grip on the No. 1 role until such time as Carr is cleared to retake the field.