Spencer Rattler News: Likely No. 2 QB in Week 15

Rattler appears to be set to operate as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Jake Haener on Sunday versus the Commanders, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Rattler will handle backup duties as Haener will draw his first start of the year, stepping in for injured starter Derek Carr (head/hand) in Week 15. Rattler has completed 59 of 99 passes this season for 571 yards and a touchdown while throwing an interception over three games in 2024 and he'll be ready to go if thrust into the game Sunday against Washington.