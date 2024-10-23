Spencer Rattler News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Rattler (hip) practiced fully Wednesday.

Almost a week removed from sustaining a hip pointer last Thursday against the Broncos, Rattler was able to handle a full allotment of practice reps to begin Week 8 prep. It comes on the heels of coach Dennis Allen stating Rattler likely will start Sunday's game at the Chargers with Derek Carr still in recovery mode from an oblique injury, per Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Rattler thus should get the nod over fellow QB Jake Haener after the former completed 47 of 75 passes for 415 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, recorded nine carries for 61 yards and fumbled three times (two lost) in his first two career starts.