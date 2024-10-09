Spencer Rattler News: Named Week 6 starter

Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that Rattler will start Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Rattler was inactive as the Saints' emergency No. 3 quarterback for each of the first five weeks, he'll get the starting nod over Jake Haener, who operated as the top backup behind Derek Carr (oblique) in each of those contests. With Carr expected to miss multiple games, Rattler has a big opportunity ahead of him, starting with a home game against a struggling Bucs defense. The rookie fifth-round pick out of South Carolina drew praise from the Saints' coaching staff during training camp, but his numbers over three preseason appearances (20-for-38 for 202 yards and one touchdown, seven carries for 26 yards and one score and one lost fumble) weren't especially inspiring given the caliber of competition he faced.