Spencer Rattler News: Pulled early in loss

Rattler was 12-for-24 passing for 156 yards during Sunday's 26-8 loss against the Chargers.

Rattler remained ineffective during his third consecutive start in place of injured QB1 Derek Carr (oblique). The rookie signal-caller's longest completion was a screen pass that running back Alvin Kamara took 37 yards in the second quarter. Rattler was eventually benched when the Saints were down 16-5 midway through the third quarter, leaving Jake Haener to finish out the game under center. Carr is expected to be back for next week's game versus Charlotte. Even if the Saints' QB1 is not available, it seems like Rattler still may have lost his job as the temporary starter to Haener moving forward.