Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Stephen Carlson News: Back in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

The Bears re-signed Carlson (collarbone) on Friday, Brendan Sugrue of USA Today reports.

Carlson missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a serious collarbone injury sustained back in September, after having begun the season on the practice squad. He only appeared in one game with Chicago in 2023, playing one snap on special teams. Carlson figures to be fully healthy by the start of training camp, at which point he could get a chance to compete for a greater depth role behind Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe.

