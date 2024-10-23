Stone Smartt News: Hauls in 31-yard reception

Smartt played seven of the Chargers' 66 snaps on offense and recorded one reception for 31 yards on two targets in Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals.

After failing to draw a target while playing just nine snaps on offense through the Chargers' first four games of the season, Smartt now has a reception in two straight contests. He's seen a slight uptick in playing time while Hayden Hurst (groin) missed all of Monday's game and most of the Week 6 win over the Broncos due to injury, but Smart could see his snap counts take a hit once the Chargers' tight-end room is back to full strength.