Stone Smartt News: Hauls in 31-yard reception

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Smartt played seven of the Chargers' 66 snaps on offense and recorded one reception for 31 yards on two targets in Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals.

After failing to draw a target while playing just nine snaps on offense through the Chargers' first four games of the season, Smartt now has a reception in two straight contests. He's seen a slight uptick in playing time while Hayden Hurst (groin) missed all of Monday's game and most of the Week 6 win over the Broncos due to injury, but Smart could see his snap counts take a hit once the Chargers' tight-end room is back to full strength.

