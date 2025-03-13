Stone Smartt News: Joining forces with Gang Green

Smartt is signing a one-year contract with the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smartt was the Chargers' top pass-catching TE for a few weeks last season while Will Dissly was injured, but they didn't consider him worthy of a restricted-free-agent tender for $3.26 million. While that isn't the best sign for his NFL future, nor for his odds of gaining fantasy relevance, Smartt at least did well to land with a team that has one of the weakest TE rooms in the league. Incumbent starter Tyler Conklin is an unrestricted free agent, leaving 2022 third-round pick Jeremy Ruckert atop the depth chart, backed only by young, undrafted players. The Jets figure to add more talent at the position if they don't re-sign Conklin, and Smartt's chances to earn a regular role in passing situations likely depends on whether the team gets an experienced starter / early draft pick or settles for another bargain-bin signing / late-round selection. Either way, the path to mainstream fantasy relevance is slim.