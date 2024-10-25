Talanoa Hufanga Injury: May not return for 2024

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that it's "not a sure thing" that Hufanga will return from a wrist injury during the 2024 season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hufanga played through knee and ankle injuries earlier in the regular season before suffering ligament damage in his right wrist in Week 5 against the Cardinals. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 9, and while a four-game minimum stint would put his return for Nov. 10 against the Buccaneers, it appears the injury is severe enough for the 24-year-old safety to be sidelined for the rest of the 2024 campaign. In Hufanga's absence, George Odum (knee) has provided valuable depth at safety behind starters Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown.