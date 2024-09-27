Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Nursing ankle injury

Hufanga injured his ankle during Thursday's practice session, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hufanga's ankle injury caused him to sit out of Friday's practice session, and as a result, he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Hufanga missed the first two games of the regular season while in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL he sustained last November. If he's unable to play Sunday, George Odum would serve as the 49ers' starting strong safety against New England.