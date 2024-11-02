Tank Bigsby Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday

Bigsby, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Eagles, is expected to play in the contest, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

An ankle injury held Bigsby to a trio of limited practices this week, but it appears he'll be able to take the field in Philadelphia. It remains to be seen if fellow RB Travis Etienne (hamstring), who is also questionable after also taking part in three limited practices during the week, will be able to return from a two-game absence. If both players suit up Sunday, it will be interesting to see how opportunities are divided, as Etienne has been Jacksonville's No. 1 back for the majority of the season but Bigsby has thrived over the past two weeks, totaling 196 rushing yards on 44 carries (4.5 YPC) and adding a pair of touchdowns.