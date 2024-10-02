Tank Bigsby Injury: Limited due to shoulder injury

Bigsby (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Bigsby has been playing through the shoulder injury since it limited him to only special-teams snaps in a Week 2 loss to Cleveland. He received just seven snaps on offense and two carries Week 3 at Buffalo, but an opportunity opened up Week 4 at Houston, when Travis Etienne suffered a shoulder injury of his own. Although Etienne ultimately returned to the game and led the backfield with 52 percent snap share and 11 carries, it was Bigsby who had the more productive outing, turning 17 snaps into seven carries for 90 yards. Both running backs are now listed as limited practice participants due to shoulder injuries, suggesting that both should be able to play this Sunday against the Colts, albeit perhaps at less than 100 percent. Etienne is faster, quicker and has superior pass-game skills, but Bigsby is making a strong case for a steady role of his own with three gains of 20-plus yards among his 21 carries this season.